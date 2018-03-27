Cabana LLC Invests $12.78 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock

Cabana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 107,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,781,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 4.4% of Cabana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 29,722,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,122,000 after buying an additional 1,130,694 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,927,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,536,000 after buying an additional 117,833 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,355,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,735,000 after buying an additional 125,475 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,728,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,105,000 after buying an additional 1,132,613 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,455,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,070,000 after buying an additional 197,412 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $103.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $93.39 and a 52 week high of $113.46. The firm has a market cap of $36,890.00 and a P/E ratio of 10.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6029 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. Vanguard Value ETF’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

