Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CALM. BidaskClub cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

CALM stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.85. 274,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,919. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,183.40, a PE ratio of -35.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.15). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $361.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALM. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,361,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,053,000 after acquiring an additional 383,193 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,099,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,206,000 after acquiring an additional 170,304 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $6,387,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 481.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 141,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 117,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $3,817,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/cal-maine-foods-calm-cut-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc is a producer and marketer of shell eggs in the United States. The Company operates through the segment of production, grading, packaging, marketing and distribution of shell eggs. It offers shell eggs, including specialty and non-specialty eggs. It classifies cage free, organic and brown eggs as specialty products.

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.