Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Caladrius Biosciences earned a media sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 49.5381214671876 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLBS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Caladrius Biosciences from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 14th.

Shares of CLBS stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 27,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,198. The stock has a market cap of $56.36, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.46. Caladrius Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $6.35.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.30. analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a cell therapy development company with product candidates in development based on multiple technology platforms and targeting autoimmune and cardiology indications. The Company’s lead product candidate, CLBS03, is a T regulatory cell (Treg) clinical Phase II therapy targeting adolescents with recent-onset type 1 diabetes mellitus (T1DM) using the patient’s own numerically and functionally enhanced Tregs.

