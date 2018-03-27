Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 5,600 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,903 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $30,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,766 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,380,168,000 after purchasing an additional 937,121 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,777,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,843,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,720 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,281,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,484,350,000 after purchasing an additional 207,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,805,874 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,118,138,000 after purchasing an additional 858,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,611,043 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,230,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $186.55. 492,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,367. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $79,356.26, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $150.00 and a 1 year high of $199.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 2.18%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 29.81%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (down previously from $209.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Vetr lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.68 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.76.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.48, for a total transaction of $937,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,092,798.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 12,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $2,213,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,903 shares in the company, valued at $4,224,687.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,859 shares of company stock worth $20,176,650 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

