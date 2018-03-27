Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 1,333 Shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC)

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 43,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 6,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 38,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Vetr upgraded shares of Wells Fargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.78 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Wells Fargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS set a $63.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.50 target price on shares of Wells Fargo in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.90.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $503,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.15. 4,983,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,121,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $248,667.89, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Wells Fargo has a 12-month low of $49.27 and a 12-month high of $66.31.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $22.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.64 billion. Wells Fargo had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. research analysts expect that Wells Fargo will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo’s payout ratio is presently 38.33%.

Wells Fargo declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

