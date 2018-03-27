Camden Property Trust (CPT) Earning Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Camden Property Trust earned a news sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.4182052579745 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis's analysis:

CPT stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.30. The stock had a trading volume of 560,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,025. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,518.72, a PE ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $78.19 and a 52 week high of $96.39.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.99 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPT. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet cut Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $97.00 target price on Camden Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.64.

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $395,944.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,885,854.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $37,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,576.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned interests in, operated, or were developing 159 multifamily properties, which consisted of 55,366 apartment homes across the United States.

