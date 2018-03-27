Canada Pension Plan Investment Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Stock

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) insider Canada Pension Plan Investment bought 1,000,000 shares of Seven Generations Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,600,000.00.

VII stock traded down C$0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$15.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,501. The firm has a market cap of $5,070.00, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.99. Seven Generations Energy has a 52 week low of C$13.62 and a 52 week high of C$27.08.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$25.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$22.00 price target on Seven Generations Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$24.00 price objective on Seven Generations Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Seven Generations Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.86.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of condensate and natural gas properties in western Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering 500,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta.

