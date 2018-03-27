CannabisCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $36,251.00 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $36,251.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Kzcash (KZC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00037845 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000338 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000111 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannabisCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.