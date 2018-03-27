Canterbury Park Holding Corp (CPHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is an increase from Canterbury Park’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of CPHC stock opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.13. Canterbury Park has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $17.55.

Canterbury Park Company Profile

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation conducts pari-mutuel wagering operations and hosts unbanked card games at its Canterbury Park Racetrack and Card Casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The Company’s pari-mutuel wagering operations include both wagering on thoroughbred and quarter horse races during live meets at the Racetrack and year-round wagering on races held at out-of-state racetracks that are televised simultaneously at the Racetrack.

