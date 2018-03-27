iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd comprises about 0.3% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shamrock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd by 387.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $108.50 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd has a 1-year low of $108.21 and a 1-year high of $111.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.2145 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st.

iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

