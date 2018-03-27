Cara Operations Ltd (CARA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cara Operations Ltd (TSE:CARA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.08.

CARA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cara Operations from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Cara Operations from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cara Operations from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cara Operations from C$32.50 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Cara Operations from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of Cara Operations stock traded up C$0.34 on Monday, hitting C$27.81. 25,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,954. The firm has a market cap of $1,620.00 and a PE ratio of 15.71. Cara Operations has a 12 month low of C$21.20 and a 12 month high of C$28.35.

About Cara Operations

Cara Operations Limited operates and franchises full service restaurants. It operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Food Processing and Distribution, and Central Operations. As of December 25, 2016, the company operated 1,237 restaurants, including 1,183 restaurants in Canada and 54 locations internationally under the Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, Milestones, Montana's, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Casey's, New York Fries, Prime Pubs, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, Bier Markt, and Landing brand names.

