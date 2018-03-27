Carboncoin (CRYPTO:CARBON) Market Cap Hits $2.52 Million

Carboncoin (CURRENCY:CARBON) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Carboncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Carboncoin has a market cap of $2.52 million and $142.00 worth of Carboncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Carboncoin has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Carboncoin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007397 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002776 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00716949 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00015064 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012863 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00037131 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00147092 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00188821 BTC.

Carboncoin Profile

Carboncoin’s launch date was February 11th, 2014. Carboncoin’s total supply is 15,392,018,666 coins. The official website for Carboncoin is carboncoin.cc. Carboncoin’s official Twitter account is @TrueCarbonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Carboncoin Coin Trading

Carboncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to purchase Carboncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carboncoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carboncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Carboncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carboncoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.