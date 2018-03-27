CareDx (CDNA) PT Set at $12.00 by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $12.00 target price on CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CareDx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.65.

Shares of CareDx (NASDAQ CDNA) opened at $7.90 on Friday. CareDx has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $218.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.08.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a negative return on equity of 349.65%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 million. equities analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CareDx by 1,360.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,497 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients. The Company’s commercialized testing solution, the AlloMap heart transplant molecular test (AlloMap), is a gene expression test that helps clinicians monitor and identify heart transplant recipients with stable graft function having a low probability of moderate/severe acute cellular rejection.

