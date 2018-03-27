CargoX Market Capitalization Tops $5.85 Million (CRYPTO:CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One CargoX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000577 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta and IDEX. CargoX has a total market cap of $5.85 million and $38,691.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CargoX has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007271 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002706 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00703090 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012760 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00037963 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00143010 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00182738 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,071,409 tokens. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io.

CargoX Token Trading

CargoX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

