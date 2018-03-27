Carrefour Sa (CRRFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Carrefour Sa (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRRFY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Carrefour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Carrefour stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.13. 197,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,021. Carrefour has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates as a multi-local, multi-format, multi-channel retailer primarily in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce Websites, as well as m-commerce channels; and service stations.

