CarTaxi Token (CTX) Hits Market Cap of $485,446.00

CarTaxi Token (CURRENCY:CTX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One CarTaxi Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CarTaxi Token has traded down 37% against the dollar. CarTaxi Token has a market cap of $485,446.00 and approximately $4,056.00 worth of CarTaxi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007398 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002790 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00725355 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015070 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012738 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00037193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00148740 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00032008 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

CarTaxi Token Token Profile

CarTaxi Token’s genesis date was September 24th, 2017. CarTaxi Token’s total supply is 59,928,144 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,928,144 tokens. CarTaxi Token’s official website is cartaxi.io. CarTaxi Token’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24. The Reddit community for CarTaxi Token is /r/cartaxiico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CarTaxi Token

CarTaxi Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not currently possible to buy CarTaxi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CarTaxi Token must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CarTaxi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

