Castleark Management LLC Trims Stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,895 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 792.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AERI. BidaskClub raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity set a $73.00 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $77.00 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Shares of AERI stock opened at $53.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,095.10, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $38.14 and a 12-month high of $66.60.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.17). equities analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with glaucoma and other diseases of the eye. The Company’s product candidates include Rhopressa (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02% (Rhopressa), and Roclatan (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% (Roclatan).

