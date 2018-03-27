Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (CATB) Receives $5.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 293,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 45,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 169,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ CATB) traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 119,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.80. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $3.78.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. equities research analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics based on its Safely Metabolized And Rationally Targeted (SMART), a linker drug discovery platform. The SMART linker drug discovery platform enables to engineer product candidates that can modulate multiple targets in a disease.

