(CBG) Position Raised by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in (NYSE:CBG) by 85.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,251,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,033,000 after buying an additional 2,668,228 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,000 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 2,183,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,552 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,547,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,031,000 after acquiring an additional 645,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,471,000.

