Celestica (CLS) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.22

Headlines about Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Celestica earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.8599388326154 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,328.20, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 8.84%. equities analysts forecast that Celestica will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.36.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc is a provider of supply chain solutions. The Company operates in electronics manufacturing services business segment. The Company offers a range of services to its customers, including design and development, engineering services, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics and after-market repair and return services.

