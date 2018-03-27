Celsius (CELH) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CELH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Maxim Group started coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley set a $8.00 price objective on Celsius and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Celsius from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.33.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius (CELH) opened at $4.25 on Friday. Celsius has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/celsius-celh-downgraded-to-sell-at-valuengine.html.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing, sale and distribution of functional calorie-burning fitness beverages under the Celsius brand name. The Company’s product range includes Sparkling Grape Rush, Sparkling Watermelon, Sparkling Orange, Sparkling Wild Berry, Sparkling Cola, Raspberry Acai Green Tea, Peach Mango Green Tea, Flo Fusion Orange and Flo Fusion Berry.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.