Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.09

News articles about Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cemtrex earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.0117050510244 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of CETX stock remained flat at $$2.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 75,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,466. Cemtrex has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.95 million. Cemtrex had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 3.01%. equities research analysts forecast that Cemtrex will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cemtrex, Inc is a diversified technology company, which provides solutions to industrial and manufacturing needs. The Company provides manufacturing services of electronic system assemblies; provides broad-based industrial services, instruments and emission monitors for industrial processes, and provides industrial air filtration and environmental control systems.

