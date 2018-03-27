Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) traded down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.40 and last traded at $17.51. 1,883,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,929,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS assumed coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $5,020.97, a P/E ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Us Centennial Holdings Ll Rel sold 21,505,417 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $419,355,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,858,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 220.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,208,931 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $63,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,300 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,981,444 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,577,000 after acquiring an additional 227,753 shares during the last quarter. Tide Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,767,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,207 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,842,000 after acquiring an additional 269,625 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is focused on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Company’s assets are concentrated in the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin.

