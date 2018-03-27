Centra Trading 18.8% Higher This Week (CRYPTO:CTR)

Centra (CURRENCY:CTR) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Centra token can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00005719 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, Cryptopia and EtherDelta. During the last week, Centra has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Centra has a total market cap of $30.87 million and $6.64 million worth of Centra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007422 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002783 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00722323 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015102 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012571 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00037888 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00144190 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00189462 BTC.

About Centra

Centra was first traded on July 23rd, 2017. Centra’s total supply is 98,272,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Centra is /r/CentraTech and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Centra’s official Twitter account is @Centra_Card and its Facebook page is accessible here. Centra’s official message board is medium.com/@Centra. Centra’s official website is www.centra.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Centra Tech has designed a multi-blockchain debit card that connects to a smart wallet that is safe, secure, and more importantly insured. Centra currently supports 8+ major cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, ERC20 Tokens, Litecoin, Ripple, Dash, Zcash, & Monero with more to come. Centra team designed a platform to create a global account solution for anyone who lack banking resources. Centra Tech is also launching a platform called Coin Bay (www.cBay.io) which will be the world's first Amazon style store that is designed to be cryptocurrency acceptable. “

Centra Token Trading

Centra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, Binance, OKEx, EtherDelta, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is not possible to purchase Centra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centra must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centra using one of the exchanges listed above.

