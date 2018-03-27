CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stake in Visa (NYSE:V)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,770 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Visa by 159.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,702,770 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $909,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966,991 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,020,401 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,911,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,148 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Visa by 20.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,394,893 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,068,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,732 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in Visa by 116.3% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,292,775 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $346,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Visa by 9.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,188,126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,019,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $205,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $120.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $88.13 and a fifty-two week high of $126.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $241,082.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit-card processor reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Visa will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

Several equities analysts have commented on V shares. Vetr upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.24 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Visa from $126.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.14.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

