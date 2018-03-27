CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, “We appreciate CenturyLink’s focus on establishing itself as a global leader in cloud infrastructure and hosted IT solutions arena for enterprise customers. The company unveiled a beta version of its OTT TV services. CenturyLink invests in fiber-to-the-tower expansion and has expanded its fiber-based backhaul services. Buyout of Level 3 Communications will increase its fiber network by 200,000 route miles. However, the company continues to suffer from declining access lines and broadband subscriber losses. High debt levels and decreasing cash flows are likely to affect the company's margins. Technological changes compel large investments, which can dilute cash flow. In fact, in the past six months, the stock price declined 7.4% as against the industry's 3.3% loss.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CTL. Guggenheim assumed coverage on CenturyLink in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded CenturyLink from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Cowen set a $19.00 price target on CenturyLink and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CenturyLink in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a $27.00 target price on CenturyLink and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

Shares of CenturyLink stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. CenturyLink has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,604.26, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.79.

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. CenturyLink had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that CenturyLink will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenturyLink by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,371,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,650,000 after buying an additional 4,685,323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CenturyLink by 6.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,289,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,498,000 after buying an additional 600,462 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of CenturyLink by 1,216.8% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 6,682,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,491,000 after buying an additional 6,174,561 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenturyLink by 11.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,521,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,354,000 after buying an additional 546,435 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenturyLink by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,358,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,695,000 after buying an additional 1,658,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

