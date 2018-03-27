CGG (CGG) Rating Increased to Buy at Goldman Sachs

CGG (NYSE:CGG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Societe Generale raised CGG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th.

Shares of CGG stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 75,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,553. CGG has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $43.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CGG (NYSE:CGG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CGG had a negative net margin of 39.01% and a negative return on equity of 66.78%. The business had revenue of $400.70 million for the quarter.

CGG Company Profile

CGG SA (CGG) is a manufacturer of geophysical equipment. The Company provides marine, land and airborne data acquisition services, as well as a range of other geoscience services, including data imaging, geoscience and petroleum engineering consulting services, and collecting, developing and licensing geological data.

