ChainCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,290.00 (CHC)

ChainCoin (CURRENCY:CHC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One ChainCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00002005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ChainCoin has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. ChainCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and $7,290.00 worth of ChainCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.98 or 0.04623430 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004410 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001297 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014964 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ColossusCoinXT (COLX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000221 BTC.

ChainCoin Profile

ChainCoin (CHC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. ChainCoin’s total supply is 16,957,597 coins and its circulating supply is 14,927,899 coins. ChainCoin’s official Twitter account is @chain_coin. The official website for ChainCoin is www.chaincoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, the first coin with 11 hashing algorithms chained (C11). CHC leverages a network of masternodes to provide anonymous transactions. “

ChainCoin Coin Trading

ChainCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy ChainCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

