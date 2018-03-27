Champions Oncology (CSBR) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Champions Oncology earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 48.2684043476594 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of CSBR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.61. 14,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,543. The firm has a market cap of $39.60, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of -0.93. Champions Oncology has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $4.75.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter. Champions Oncology had a negative return on equity of 854.38% and a negative net margin of 17.17%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Champions Oncology Company Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc is engaged in the development and sale of technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. The Company has two business segments: Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) and Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS). The POS segment provides physicians and patients information to help guide the development of personalized treatment plans.

