ChatCoin Market Capitalization Tops $0.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $2.33 million worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0837 or 0.00001069 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, ZB.COM, Huobi and EXX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00618938 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006945 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000670 BTC.

FirstCoin (FRST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004885 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003785 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000053 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002798 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “ChatCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The coin can be mined, staked and earned on a web based Chat application where users can chat about trading and see live prices. Users receive coins for every message. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, BigONE, Huobi, Lbank and EXX. It is not presently possible to purchase ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

