Chelsea Counsel Co. Buys 2,218 Shares of Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,535 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.3% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Investment Management LLC. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 947.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 279,537 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,268,000 after purchasing an additional 252,847 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,346 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,581,460 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $867,240,000 after purchasing an additional 112,627 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,831 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 120,174 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,928,854. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $279,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 178,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,633,337.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $930,900. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $93.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $64.35 and a 52 week high of $97.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $671,267.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The software giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $28.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 115.07%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microsoft from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Vetr upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.39 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $94.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $105.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.05.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

