BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Chevron Co. (CVX)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Beach Investment Management LLC. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,588,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Chevron by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 36,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Chevron by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 951,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in Chevron by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 98,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 38,156 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs lowered Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Chevron from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.79.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $115.72 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $102.55 and a 52 week high of $133.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $215,820.39, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.54). Chevron had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $37.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.37%.

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

