HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Chimerix (CMRX)

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, March 19th. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 86.92% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Data from AdVance Make Us More Confident in the Potential Success of AdAPT; Reiterate Buy Strong correlation between mortality and adenovirus (AdV) burden. This morning, Chimerix announced data from the AdVance study, which was conducted to investigate AdV incidence, natural history, management and clinical outcomes in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant (allo-HCT) recipients. This large multi-center study, which was conducted in 2017, examined the incidence, practice patterns, hospitalization and clinical outcomes of 4,276 allo-HCT recipients, which included 1,738 pediatric patients and 2,538 adults. Results among the pediatric allo-HCT patients in the study demonstrated that highest mortality was observed in recipients with the greatest AdV burden, with 52% mortality in the patient quartile with highest time-averaged area under the curve (AAUC) compared to 3% mortality reported in the patient quartile with lowest AAUC.””

Several other research analysts have also commented on CMRX. BidaskClub raised Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chimerix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chimerix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.06.

Chimerix stock opened at $5.35 on Monday. Chimerix has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $6.60.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.83 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 1,579.53%. analysts forecast that Chimerix will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMRX. Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth $6,846,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Chimerix by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,707,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,538,000 after purchasing an additional 996,936 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chimerix by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,348,000 after purchasing an additional 605,075 shares in the last quarter. Ascend Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chimerix by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Ascend Capital LLC now owns 699,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 344,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chimerix by 19.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,728,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 279,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

