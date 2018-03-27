China Shenhua Energy (CSUAY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is engaged in production and sales of coal, railway and port transportation of coal-related materials along with power generation and sales. It operates coal mines, railway network and seaports that are mainly used to transport its coal sales. The Company sells coal primarily to power plants and metallurgical producers. In addition, the company generates and sells coal-based power to provincial/regional electric grid companies. It operates a number of railways including Shenshuo-Shuohuang Railway, Huanghua Port, and Shenhua Tianjin Coal Berth. Moreover, China Shenhua also processes large-scale clean power business on a fast growing basis, which complements the Company’s coal business. China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

CSUAY stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.99. 12,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,118. The company has a market cap of $50,967.15, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.14. China Shenhua Energy has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is a China-based company, principally engaged in port business. The Company is also engaged in the manufacture and sales of coal and electricity, railway and ship transportation, and coal to olefin (CTO) business. The Company’s main coal products are thermal coal and coking coal.

