ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.67

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.67 and last traded at $15.67, with a volume of 56769 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $687.55, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.37.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMOS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 550.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 112,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 95,347 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 19.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 18,335 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing, and final test services, as well as lead frame and organic substrate based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; memory modules; and gold bumping, assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors.

