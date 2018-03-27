Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Given News Impact Rating of 0.06

News articles about Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Chipotle Mexican Grill earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the restaurant operator an impact score of 46.1487208824924 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CMG. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $325.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.71.

Shares of CMG stock traded down $4.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $322.96. The company had a trading volume of 598,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,077. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $247.51 and a 52 week high of $499.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9,001.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul T. Cappuccio acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $290.88 per share, for a total transaction of $145,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,814.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 420,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $318.14 per share, for a total transaction of $133,721,241.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 423,822 shares of company stock valued at $134,819,781. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/chipotle-mexican-grill-cmg-given-news-impact-rating-of-0-06.html.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc (Chipotle), together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The Company’s Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants serve a menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls (a burrito without the tortilla) and salads. As of December 31, 2016, the Company managed its operations and restaurants based on 11 regions.

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.