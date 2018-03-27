Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Chipotle is one of the most popular fast-casual Mexican restaurant chains in the United States. Throughout 2016, the company affected by the negative publicity related to the food-borne illnesses. Shares of Chipotle have underperformed the industry over the past year. Earnings estimates for 2018 have also been revised downward. However, Chipotle’s recovery plan to restore its economic model and customers trust to build sales along with efforts to enhance guest experience have started bearing fruit. Moreover, continued focus on simplifying restaurant operations, new menu items, enhancing digital orders and increased brand marketing should continue driving growth, going forward. Yet, higher costs are expected to hurt margins. Also, a string of new food safety concerns may further thwart performance.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CMG. Nomura boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.71.

CMG stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $330.00. The stock had a trading volume of 230,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,001.93, a PE ratio of 53.57, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $247.51 and a 1-year high of $499.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 420,322 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $318.14 per share, for a total transaction of $133,721,241.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Namvar bought 3,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $317.70 per share, for a total transaction of $953,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 423,822 shares of company stock worth $134,819,781 in the last three months. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc (Chipotle), together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The Company’s Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants serve a menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls (a burrito without the tortilla) and salads. As of December 31, 2016, the Company managed its operations and restaurants based on 11 regions.

