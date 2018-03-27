CHIPS Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CHIPS)

CHIPS (CURRENCY:CHIPS) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 27th. One CHIPS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00003873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CHIPS has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. CHIPS has a market cap of $6.40 million and $1,077.00 worth of CHIPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,929.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $888.97 or 0.11276700 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00022396 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00155007 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.39 or 0.01894970 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00017199 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00020042 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002405 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008262 BTC.

About CHIPS

CHIPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CHIPS’s total supply is 20,928,936 coins. CHIPS’s official Twitter account is @SuperNETorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CHIPS was forked from Bitcoin. It is based on Komodo's ecosystem but uses Segwit and the Bitcoin Lightning Network technology. CHIPS focus is to facilitate micropayments on the Poker/Casino industries. “

CHIPS Coin Trading

CHIPS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy CHIPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHIPS must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CHIPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

