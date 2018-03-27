BidaskClub upgraded shares of CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Shares of CHSCL stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. CHS has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $29.90.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “CHS (CHSCL) Upgraded at BidaskClub” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/chs-chscl-upgraded-at-bidaskclub.html.

About CHS

CHS Inc is an integrated agricultural company, providing grain, foods and energy resources to businesses and consumers on a global basis. The Company’s segments include Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, Foods, and Corporate and Other. The Energy segment derives its revenues through refining, wholesaling and retailing of petroleum products.

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.