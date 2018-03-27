CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 108,741 Shares of Apple (AAPL)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 353.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,741 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.5% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. now owns 130,191,960 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,750,246,000 after purchasing an additional 834,854 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Apple by 15.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,449,961 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,241,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845,363 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,393,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,067,559,000 after purchasing an additional 287,027 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 9.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,854,159 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,367,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,248,516 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,966,581,000 after purchasing an additional 79,100 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Riccio sold 15,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $2,733,733.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,302.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Vetr cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.74 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.70.

AAPL stock opened at $172.77 on Tuesday. Apple has a 12 month low of $138.62 and a 12 month high of $183.50. The company has a market capitalization of $836,907.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $88.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

