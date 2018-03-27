Pengrowth Energy (PGF) PT Raised to C$0.90 at CIBC

Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a research report released on Tuesday, March 20th.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Pengrowth Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.95 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Pengrowth Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.75 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Pengrowth Energy from C$0.70 to C$0.80 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$1.20 price target on Pengrowth Energy and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Pengrowth Energy from C$1.30 to C$1.20 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Pengrowth Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.99.

Get Pengrowth Energy alerts:

Pengrowth Energy (PGF) traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.84. The company had a trading volume of 74,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.86. Pengrowth Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.68 and a 1 year high of C$1.57.

Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$130.50 million during the quarter. Pengrowth Energy had a negative return on equity of 53.26% and a negative net margin of 179.98%.

In other news, insider Seymour Schulich purchased 1,000,000 shares of Pengrowth Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,030,000.00. Also, insider Douglas Currie Bowles sold 60,459 shares of Pengrowth Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total value of C$48,367.20.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Pengrowth Energy (PGF) PT Raised to C$0.90 at CIBC” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/cibc-increases-pengrowth-energy-pgf-price-target-to-c0-90-updated.html.

Pengrowth Energy Company Profile

Pengrowth Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids.

Receive News & Ratings for Pengrowth Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pengrowth Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.