Spartan Energy (SPE) PT Raised to C$9.00 at CIBC

Spartan Energy (TSE:SPE) had its price objective increased by CIBC to C$9.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, March 20th.

Spartan Energy (SPE) traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$5.75. The company had a trading volume of 309,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.14 and a beta of 1.02. Spartan Energy has a 1 year low of C$5.03 and a 1 year high of C$8.37.

About Spartan Energy

Spartan Energy Corp, formerly Alexander Energy Ltd is a Canada-based oil and natural gas exploration and production company with producing properties focused in Saskatchewan. The Company’s properties include Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan and Alexander Alberta. The Southeast Saskatchewan property focuses on conventional Mississippian targets, primarily in the Frobisher/Alida and Midale formations.

