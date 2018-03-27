Cimarex Energy (XEC) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.24

News stories about Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cimarex Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 46.4774285704249 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of XEC stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.63. The company had a trading volume of 862,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,194. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $89.49 and a 52 week high of $130.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8,895.79, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Jefferies Group set a $98.00 price target on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Piper Jaffray set a $131.00 price target on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. UBS began coverage on Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Cimarex Energy in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.32.

In other Cimarex Energy news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $185,858.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.88, for a total value of $307,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates in exploration and production (E&P) segment. Its operations are located in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. Its E&P activities take place primarily in two areas: the Permian Basin and the Mid-Continent region.

