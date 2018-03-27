Cimpress NV (CMPR) Receives $108.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Aegis downgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of Cimpress (CMPR) traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.83. The stock had a trading volume of 41,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,585. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $78.80 and a 1-year high of $171.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The company has a market cap of $5,126.96, a P/E ratio of -194.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of -0.15.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 15.72% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $762.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Cimpress will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Cimpress news, EVP Donald Leblanc sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $236,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,630,593.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $125,616.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,818.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,672 shares of company stock valued at $9,311,234. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V., formerly Vistaprint N.V., is a technology driven company, which aggregates through the Internet, large volumes of small, individually customized orders for a spectrum of print, signage, apparel and similar products. The Company operates through segments, which include Vistaprint business unit, Upload and Print business units and All Other business units.

