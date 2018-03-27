Cindicator Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $106.75 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cindicator has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Cindicator token can now be bought for about $0.0738 or 0.00000912 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cindicator alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007419 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002824 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00737290 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00015245 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012382 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00038210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00147119 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00194216 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator’s launch date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,445,976,590 tokens. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cindicator Token Trading

Cindicator can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox and Binance. It is not presently possible to purchase Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Cindicator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cindicator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.