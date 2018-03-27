Stack Financial Management Inc Has $44.39 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Stack Financial Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,159,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,788 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 4.5% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $44,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Barclays raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nomura upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Vetr upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.11 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.21.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $46.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $204,359.11, a P/E ratio of -137.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. Cisco Systems had a positive return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -362.50%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Arun Sarin sold 14,189 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $625,734.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 12,126 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $550,156.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,112.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,986 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,422. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

