Cision (CISN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cision (NYSE:CISN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, “Cision Ltd. operates as a software company. Its product portfolio consists of PR Software, Social Software, Government Relations and PAC Software, PRWeb and Help a reporter out. The company serves industries which include Pharmaceuticals and Bio-Tech, Banking, Technology, Travel and Hospitality. Cision Ltd, formerly known as Capitol Acquisition Corp. III, is based in Chicago, United States of America. “

Shares of Cision stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Cision has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $13.68.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Cision will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Holdings (Cayman) L.P. Canyon sold 5,799,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $59,846,980.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Cision in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cision in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its holdings in Cision by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 177,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 16,944 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cision in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cision by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 21,170 shares during the last quarter. 24.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cision

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts.

