Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Citizens Financial have outperformed the industry over the last six months. This performance was supported by the company’s impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters. The company launched TOP IV initiatives which are anticipated to achieve pre-tax benefit of $95-$110 million by the end of 2018 and boost earnings. Its strong capital position keeps the company poised to undertake opportunistic growth strategies. Further, it continues to benefit from improving loans and deposit balances, and is well positioned to grow as the U.S. economy is gaining traction. Though, significant exposure to commercial loans remains a concern, Citizens Financial’s involvement in steady capital deployment activities continues to inspire. Notably, the company has increased the prime lending rate to 4.75%, following the recent Fed interest rate hike.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Citizens Financial Group from a c rating to an a+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Citizens Financial Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $52.00 price target on Citizens Financial Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Citizens Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.36.

Citizens Financial Group (CFG) opened at $43.12 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20,111.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 315.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc is a retail bank holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. Its Consumer Banking serves retail customers and small businesses. Consumer Banking products and services include deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, auto financing, student loans, personal unsecured lines and loans, credit cards, business loans, wealth management and investment services.

