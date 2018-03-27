CKX Lands Inc (CKX) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) announced a special dividend on Tuesday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from CKX Lands’s previous special dividend of $0.10.

CKX stock remained flat at $$10.30 on Tuesday. 3,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62, a P/E ratio of 57.22 and a beta of 0.90. CKX Lands has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $12.35.

About CKX Lands

CKX Lands, Inc is engaged in the business of ownership and management of land. The Company’s primary activities consist of leasing its properties for minerals (oil and gas), raising and harvesting timber, and surface use (agriculture, right of ways, hunting). The Company’s segments are oil and gas, surface and timber.

