Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $3 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beach Investment Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 899.9% during the second quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 25,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,705,000 after purchasing an additional 22,948 shares in the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the second quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $1,482,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 17,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,646,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 21.0% during the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock opened at $1,054.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $824.30 and a 52 week high of $1,198.00. The company has a market capitalization of $713,229.56, a P/E ratio of 58.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.42). Alphabet had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $25.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.65 billion. equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $8.59 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,150.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,360.00 target price (up from $1,340.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,180.00 in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,215.00 target price (up from $1,210.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,166.73.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $3 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/clear-harbor-asset-management-llc-has-3-million-stake-in-alphabet-inc-googl.html.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.